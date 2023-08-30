Hurricane Idalia latest
Connecticut seeks 25th victory this season in matchup against Phoenix

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (9-26, 2-15 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (24-11, 13-4 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Sun host the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sun have gone 10-6 in home games. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA with 20.9 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.1.

The Mercury are 1-16 on the road. Phoenix allows 83.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won 90-84 in the last meeting on Aug. 11. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 21 points, and Rebecca Allen led the Sun with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sun. Thomas is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Diana Taurasi is averaging 16 points and 4.6 assists for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.