Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Connecticut

Connecticut Sun (16-6, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-9, 7-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -1.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Connecticut looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Dream have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the WNBA with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 4.9.

The Sun are 9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 33.8 rebounds per game. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun with 9.5.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 82-71 on July 20. Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points to help lead the Sun to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.