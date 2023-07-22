Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Connecticut

By The Associated Press
 
Connecticut Sun (16-6, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-9, 7-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -1.5; over/under is 167.5

Other news
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married. Thomas posted a photo on Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.”
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WNBA first-time All Star Aliyah Boston front-runner for rookie of the year honors
Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie. Instead, her historic season has brought renewed hope and some desperately needed change to the Indiana Fever.
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. The Las Vegas Aces are having a historic season so far, but anything short of repeating as WNBA champions would be seen as a failure. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Aces look to maintain historic pace in 2nd half, repeat as WNBA champions
The Las Vegas Aces are on a historic pace heading into the second half of the season. With 19 wins in their first 21 games, the Aces sit atop the WNBA standings and have the top offense and defense in the league.

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Connecticut looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Dream have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the WNBA with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 4.9.

The Sun are 9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 33.8 rebounds per game. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun with 9.5.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 82-71 on July 20. Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points to help lead the Sun to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.