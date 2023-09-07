Indiana visits Connecticut following Thomas’ 27-point game

Indiana Fever (12-26, 5-14 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (26-12, 13-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts the Indiana Fever after Alyssa Thomas scored 27 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 90-76 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 13-5. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA with 20.7 assists per game. Thomas leads the Sun averaging 8.0.

The Fever are 5-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sun won 88-72 in the last meeting on Aug. 4. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 18 points, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Boston is averaging 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

