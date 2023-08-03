Connecticut visits Indiana following Cannon’s 23-point game

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - The Merlion statue spouts water at a park with the background of a business district in Singapore, on Sept. 21, 2019. Singapore hanged a third prisoner in two weeks on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to halt capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore executes a third prisoner in 2 weeks
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon

Connecticut visits Indiana following Cannon’s 23-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Connecticut Sun (19-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Connecticut Sun after Emma Cannon scored 23 points in the Indiana Fever’s 72-71 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 4-9. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.5.

Other news
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi celebrates a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Silver Stars during Game 2 of the WNBA Western Conference basketball finals Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, in Phoenix. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She's averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)
Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi goes to the basket past Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Diana Taurasi scores 29, moves within 18 points of 10,000 in loss to Fever
Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) and Rebecca Allen (9) celebrate a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69

The Sun are 10-3 in conference games. Connecticut is the best team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 78.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 81-78 on May 30. Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 9.9 points and five assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Alyssa Thomas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.