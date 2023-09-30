Connecticut Sun to host New York Liberty Sunday

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -5.5; over/under is 160.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the New York Liberty.

The Sun have gone 14-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA with 82.7 points and is shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Liberty are 16-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 89.2 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Bernadett Hatar: out indefinitely (knee), Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.