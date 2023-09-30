Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids

Connecticut Sun to host New York Liberty Sunday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-13, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -5.5; over/under is 160.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

Other news
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts to pass the ball as Dallas Wings centers Teaira McCowan, left, and Awak Kuier (28) defend during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Defending WNBA champion Aces score final 11 points, beat Wings 64-61 for sweep, return to finals
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with guard Kierstan Bell, behind, after the team's win over the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Defending champion Aces return to WNBA Finals, beat Wings 64-61 to complete sweep
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reaches for a rebound against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Breanna Stewart scores 25, Liberty beat Sun 92-81 to take 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinal series

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the New York Liberty.

The Sun have gone 14-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA with 82.7 points and is shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Liberty are 16-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 89.2 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Bernadett Hatar: out indefinitely (knee), Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.