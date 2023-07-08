Williams, Sky to host Howard and the Dream

Atlanta Dream (8-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-9, 3-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky host Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream in Eastern Conference action.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 3-8. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 20.3 assists per game led by Williams averaging 6.1.

The Dream are 6-5 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Howard is averaging 18 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 89.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.