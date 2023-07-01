Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Chicago visits Indiana on 4-game road slide

Chicago Sky (6-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-10, 3-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Sky play Indiana.

The Fever are 3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks ninth in the league averaging 6.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.3% from downtown. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The Sky have gone 2-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA giving up 81.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Fever won 92-90 in the last matchup on June 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Fever.

Courtney Williams is averaging 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.