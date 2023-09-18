Wings to host the Dream on Tuesday

Atlanta Dream (19-21, 11-9 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings have gone 11-9 in home games. Dallas is fourth in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 8.0.

The Dream have gone 8-12 away from home. Atlanta averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Allisha Gray is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 83.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Dream: Asia (AD) Durr: out (knee), Nia Coffey: out (hand).

