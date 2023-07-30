Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger's democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country's future and some are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: "Down with France, long live Putin." (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger Coup updates
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers carry a wounded man after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
Explosion in Pakistan
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch

Las Vegas puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Dallas Wings (14-10, 8-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-2, 13-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts Dallas aiming to continue its 11-game home winning streak.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a layup during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Brittney Griner won’t travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

The Aces are 13-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 16-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wings are 8-5 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 80-78 in the last matchup on July 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 20.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wings: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.