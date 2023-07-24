Bonner leads Connecticut against Dallas after 20-point performance

Connecticut Sun (17-6, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (13-9, 8-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut takes on the Dallas Wings after DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points in the Sun’s 86-78 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings have gone 8-2 at home. Dallas ranks ninth in the league averaging 6.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 29.4% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

The Sun are 9-3 on the road. Connecticut is fifth in the WNBA scoring 83.9 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sun won 80-74 in the last matchup on June 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.