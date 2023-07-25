Bonner leads Connecticut against Dallas after 20-point outing

Connecticut Sun (17-6, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (13-9, 8-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -3.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Dallas Wings after DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points in the Sun’s 86-78 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings have gone 8-2 at home. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 19.6 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 4.7.

The Sun are 9-3 on the road. Connecticut is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won 80-74 in the last meeting on June 4. Bonner led the Sun with 22 points, and Satou Sabally led the Wings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 21.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11 points for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.