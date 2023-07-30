Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Minnesota visits Connecticut following Bonner’s 32-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Lynx (12-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (18-6, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -12.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Minnesota Lynx after DeWanna Bonner scored 32 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 88-83 victory against the Dallas Wings.

The Sun have gone 8-3 at home. Connecticut scores 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Lynx are 6-5 on the road. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won 89-68 in the last matchup on June 23. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 21 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Kayla McBride is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.