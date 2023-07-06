Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Phoenix visits Minnesota following Taurasi’s 23-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (3-13, 1-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-9, 6-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Minnesota Lynx after Diana Taurasi scored 23 points in the Mercury’s 99-95 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Lynx are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Minnesota gives up 83.9 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Mercury are 1-9 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 86-76 on July 2, with Diamond Miller scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 22.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lynx.

Brittney Griner is averaging 19.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.