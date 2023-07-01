Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Connecticut plays Las Vegas after Carrington’s 23-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Connecticut Sun (12-4, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (14-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -12.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Las Vegas Aces after DiJonai Carrington scored 23 points in the Sun’s 89-81 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Aces are 8-0 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.0.

The Sun have gone 7-1 away from home. Connecticut is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun defeated the Aces 94-77 in their last meeting on June 8. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 41 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces.

Bonner is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.