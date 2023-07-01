Connecticut plays Las Vegas after Carrington’s 23-point game

Connecticut Sun (12-4, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (14-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -12.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Las Vegas Aces after DiJonai Carrington scored 23 points in the Sun’s 89-81 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Aces are 8-0 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.0.

The Sun have gone 7-1 away from home. Connecticut is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun defeated the Aces 94-77 in their last meeting on June 8. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 41 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces.

Bonner is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.