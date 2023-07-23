Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Phoenix visits Washington on 6-game road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (6-15, 2-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to end its six-game road skid when the Mercury face Washington.

The Mystics have gone 7-4 at home. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18.7 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 6.1.

The Mercury have gone 1-9 away from home. Phoenix is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 88-69 on June 17. Elena Delle Donne scored 17 points to help lead the Mystics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brittney Griner is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.