Las Vegas takes on Washington, looks for 4th straight road win

Las Vegas Aces (30-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-18, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hits the road against Washington trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Mystics are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is seventh in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 5.7.

The Aces are 14-3 in road games. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds per game. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with 9.5.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Aces defeated the Mystics 113-89 in their last meeting on Aug. 12. Wilson led the Aces with 40 points, and Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Cloud is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Wilson is averaging 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.