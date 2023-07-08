Washington faces Connecticut on 3-game road skid

Washington Mystics (10-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (13-5, 6-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Mystics take on Connecticut.

The Sun have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference action is 6-5. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 88-81 in the last matchup on May 23. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 22 points, and Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Tianna Hawkins is averaging 5.7 points for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.