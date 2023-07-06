Washington takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Fever (5-11, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-7, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mystics play Indiana.

The Mystics have gone 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Shakira Austin averaging 8.8.

The Fever are 3-6 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA scoring 81.8 points per game while shooting 43.8%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 87-66 on June 13. Aliyah Boston scored 23 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Delle Donne is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.5 points for the Mystics.

Boston is averaging 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.