Indiana visits Washington after Atkins’ 20-point outing

Indiana Fever (5-12, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-7, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Indiana Fever after Ariel Atkins scored 20 points in the Washington Mystics’ 89-72 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics are 5-5 in Eastern Conference games. Washington leads the WNBA in team defense, giving up 76.8 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Fever are 3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing 85.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 87-66 on June 13, with Aliyah Boston scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Delle Donne is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 83.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.