Indiana plays Dallas following Wallace’s 20-point game

Dallas Wings (19-16, 10-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (11-24, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Dallas Wings after Kristy Wallace scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever’s 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 5-12 on their home court. Indiana is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wings are 9-9 in road games. Dallas is the Western leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 8.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 77-76 on July 9. Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Ogunbowale is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.