Trump New York lawsuit
Hurricane Idalia latest
Mitch McConnell
Photos: Rare blue supermoon
Nebraska volleyball

Indiana plays Dallas following Wallace’s 20-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Dallas Wings (19-16, 10-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (11-24, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Dallas Wings after Kristy Wallace scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever’s 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 5-12 on their home court. Indiana is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Other news
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, presents the MVP trophy to New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones after the Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces in a basketball game for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
WNBA says playoff teams would have to fly commercially under certain scenarios
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Race for top seed in WNBA postseason tightens up with New York closing gap on Las Vegas
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates with forward Jonquel Jones (35) near the end of the team's win over the Las Vegas Aces in a basketball game for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart scores 38 points in 3 quarters, Liberty top Lynx 111-76. Vandersloot reaches 4,000 points

The Wings are 9-9 in road games. Dallas is the Western leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 8.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 77-76 on July 9. Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Ogunbowale is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.