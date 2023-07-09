BBC suspends presenter
Indiana faces Dallas, seeks to stop 6-game slide

By The Associated Press
 
Dallas Wings (9-9, 6-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-13, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -3.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to break its six-game losing streak when the Fever take on Dallas.

The Fever are 1-5 on their home court. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever with 9.9 boards.

The Wings are 2-7 in road games. Dallas is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fever and Wings match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Natasha Howard is averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 84.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.