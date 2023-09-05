Indiana faces Chicago following Smith’s 30-point game

Chicago Sky (15-22, 3-15 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Chicago Sky after NaLyssa Smith scored 30 points in the Indiana Fever’s 97-84 overtime win over the Dallas Wings.

The Fever have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA averaging 81.8 points and is shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Sky are 3-15 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Sky defeated the Fever 89-87 in their last meeting on July 2. Courtney Williams led the Sky with 28 points, and Smith led the Fever with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 86.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.