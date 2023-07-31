Phoenix faces Indiana on 9-game road skid

Phoenix Mercury (6-18, 2-11 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to end its nine-game road skid when the Mercury take on Indiana.

The Fever are 1-8 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18.4 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 5.1.

The Mercury have gone 1-12 away from home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 6.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 30 the Mercury won 85-63 led by 22 points from Brittney Griner, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 1-9, averaging 79.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.