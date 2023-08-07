Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indiana takes on Los Angeles following Boston’s 25-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (10-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-21, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Aliyah Boston scored 25 points in the Indiana Fever’s 82-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 2-9 in home games. Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 79.8 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Sparks are 3-10 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks won 81-68 in the last matchup on July 27. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 25 points, and Erica Wheeler led the Fever with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.