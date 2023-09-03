Dallas hosts Indiana after Sabally’s 40-point showing

Indiana Fever (11-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-16, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -9.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Indiana Fever after Satou Sabally scored 40 points in the Dallas Wings’ 110-100 victory against the Indiana Fever.

The Wings have gone 10-7 at home. Dallas leads the Western Conference averaging 41.4 points in the paint. Natasha Howard leads the Wings scoring 9.6.

The Fever are 6-12 in road games. Indiana has a 4-14 record against opponents over .500.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Fever 110-100 in their last matchup on Sept. 1. Sabally led the Wings with 40 points, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 9.9 points and five assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 90.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

