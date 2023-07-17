Indiana takes on Washington, seeks to stop 8-game skid

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Indiana takes on Washington, seeks to stop 8-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Indiana Fever (5-15, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-8, 6-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup against Washington after losing eight straight games.

Other news
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. The Las Vegas Aces are having a historic season so far, but anything short of repeating as WNBA champions would be seen as a failure. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Aces look to maintain historic pace in 2nd half, repeat as WNBA champions
The Las Vegas Aces are on a historic pace heading into the second half of the season. With 19 wins in their first 21 games, the Aces sit atop the WNBA standings and have the top offense and defense in the league.
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, center, reacts as she is introduced before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson.
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Phoenix to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, with US Olympians vs select team format expected
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is headed to Phoenix, setting up as a home game for Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi and a sendoff to the U.S.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu competes in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Ionescu hits 20 straight shots for a record 37 points to win the 3-point contest; Aces win skills
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu electrified the crowd by scoring a record 37 of a possible 40 points to easily win the 3-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star Game.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference play is 6-6. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference action is 3-8. Indiana has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 96-88 on July 7. Brittney Sykes scored 29 points to help lead the Mystics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 87.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 82.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.