Indiana takes on Washington, seeks to stop 8-game skid

Indiana Fever (5-15, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-8, 6-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup against Washington after losing eight straight games.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference play is 6-6. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference action is 3-8. Indiana has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 96-88 on July 7. Brittney Sykes scored 29 points to help lead the Mystics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 87.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 82.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.