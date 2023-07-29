This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Indiana plays Seattle on 4-game home slide

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (4-19, 4-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-18, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Seattle looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Fever are 1-7 in home games. Indiana is the Eastern leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.9.

The Storm have gone 3-8 away from home. Seattle is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 80-68 on June 23, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 1-9, averaging 79.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Storm: 0-10, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.