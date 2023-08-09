Indiana takes on Minnesota, aims to end 3-game skid

Minnesota Lynx (13-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three straight games.

The Fever have gone 2-10 in home games. Indiana is second in the WNBA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Lynx are 8-6 on the road. Minnesota allows 84.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 90-83 on July 6. Napheesa Collier scored 32 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Collier is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz: out (hamstring), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.