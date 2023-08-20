Tropical Storm Hilary
Women’s World Cup Final
Canadian wildfires
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce
“Blue Beetle” beats “Barbie”

Indiana faces Phoenix, aims to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Indiana Fever (8-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-22, 2-13 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Fever take on Phoenix.

Other news
Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) takes a shot ahead of Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Sparks snap 13-game skid against Aces with 78-72 victory
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots as Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Betnijah Laney (44) watch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak
Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper shoots next to Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago Sky trying to squeeze into playoffs after undergoing major changes

The Mercury are 8-8 in home games. Phoenix gives up 83.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Fever are 5-12 on the road. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 72-71 on Aug. 1, with Emma Cannon scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.