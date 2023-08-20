Indiana faces Phoenix, aims to end road losing streak

Indiana Fever (8-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-22, 2-13 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Fever take on Phoenix.

The Mercury are 8-8 in home games. Phoenix gives up 83.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Fever are 5-12 on the road. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 72-71 on Aug. 1, with Emma Cannon scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

