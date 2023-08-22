Seattle visits Chicago after Loyd’s 31-point performance

Seattle Storm (10-22, 7-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-20, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 31 points in the Storm’s 88-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky are 5-11 in home games. Chicago allows 83.4 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Storm are 6-8 on the road. Seattle ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 7.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 83-74 in the last matchup on July 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Loyd is averaging 24.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.