Seattle hosts Chicago after Loyd’s 32-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (13-21, 3-14 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (10-24, 7-9 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Seattle Storm’s 90-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Storm are 4-14 on their home court. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference with 17.5 assists per game led by Loyd averaging 3.3.

The Sky are 7-9 in road games. Chicago ranks sixth in the WNBA allowing 83.6 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sky won 102-79 in the last meeting on Aug. 23. Dana Evans led the Sky with 23 points, and Loyd led the Storm with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.