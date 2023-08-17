Latest on Maui wildfires
Minnesota visits Seattle after Loyd’s 24-point performance

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Lynx (14-16, 8-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-21, 6-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Jewell Loyd scored 24 points in the Seattle Storm’s 81-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm are 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks fifth in the WNBA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.5.

The Lynx are 8-7 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 6-12 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 30 the Lynx won 99-97 led by 31 points from Napheesa Collier, while Loyd scored 41 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is shooting 37.8% and averaging 24.1 points for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Kayla McBride is averaging 12.9 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.