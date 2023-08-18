Canada leads Los Angeles against Las Vegas after 20-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (12-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Las Vegas Aces after Jordin Canada scored 20 points in the Sparks’ 85-74 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces are 15-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.9% from downtown. Jackie Young leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 47.0% from 3-point range.

The Sparks’ record in Western Conference play is 6-10. Los Angeles is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on July 13 the Aces won 97-78 led by 25 points from A’ja Wilson, while Azura Stevens scored 22 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Sparks. Canada is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.