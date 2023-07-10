FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Chicago hosts Connecticut after Copper’s 28-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Connecticut Sun (14-5, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-11, 3-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Connecticut Sun after Kahleah Copper scored 28 points in the Chicago Sky’s 88-77 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky are 3-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the WNBA with 20.2 assists per game. Courtney Williams leads the Sky averaging 6.2.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 7-3. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sun won 96-72 in the last matchup on June 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 18.2 points for the Sun. Thomas is averaging 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

