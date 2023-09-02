What didn’t happen this week
New York visits Chicago following Copper’s 22-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (28-7, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (15-21, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the New York Liberty after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Chicago Sky’s 76-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sky have gone 3-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alanna Smith averaging 4.9.

The Liberty have gone 15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York scores 89.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 89-73 on Aug. 12, with Breanna Stewart scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 9.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Stewart is averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 90.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.