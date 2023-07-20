Copper leads Chicago against Phoenix after 22-point game

Chicago Sky (8-12, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (5-15, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Phoenix Mercury after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Sky’s 84-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Mercury have gone 4-6 at home. Phoenix is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sky are 4-5 on the road. Chicago is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 75-69 on May 21, with Copper scoring 15 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is scoring 19.1 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Courtney Williams is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

