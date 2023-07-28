Chicago hosts Seattle after Copper’s 37-point showing

Seattle Storm (4-19, 4-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-14, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -4.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Seattle Storm after Kahleah Copper scored 37 points in the Chicago Sky’s 107-95 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky are 4-8 on their home court. Chicago is 6- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Storm are 2-8 on the road. Seattle has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 90-75 on July 23, with Copper scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Storm: 0-10, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.