Las Vegas faces Chicago, looks for 30th victory this season

Las Vegas Aces (29-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (13-20, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -14.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will try to earn its 30th victory of the season when the Aces face the Chicago Sky.

The Sky have gone 6-11 in home games. Chicago ranks fourth in the league averaging 7.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. Marina Mabrey leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Aces are 13-3 on the road. Las Vegas averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 22- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 107-95 on July 25, with Kelsey Plum scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jackie Young is averaging 18 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 94.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.