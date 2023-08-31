Clarence Thomas donor
Las Vegas hosts Washington following Sykes’ 21-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Mystics (17-18, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-6, 15-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Las Vegas Aces after Brittney Sykes scored 21 points in the Mystics’ 83-72 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces are 16-1 in home games. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.5.

The Mystics have gone 5-11 away from home. Washington has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 26 the Mystics won 78-62 led by 21 points from Elena Delle Donne, while Kelsey Plum scored 21 points for the Aces.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 18.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Sykes is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 87.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.