Aces to host the Liberty on Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -5.5; over/under is 171.5

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces face the New York Liberty.

The Aces are 19-1 on their home court. Las Vegas is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Liberty are 17-3 in road games. New York leads the WNBA with 24.1 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 10-0, averaging 91.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot).

Liberty: None listed.

