Las Vegas plays Atlanta, seeks 8th straight victory

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments

Las Vegas plays Atlanta, seeks 8th straight victory

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Atlanta Dream (14-11, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-2, 14-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas comes into a matchup with Atlanta as winners of seven games in a row.

The Aces are 12-0 on their home court. Las Vegas is 17-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a layup during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Brittney Griner won’t travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

The Dream are 7-5 in road games. Atlanta is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 92-87 on June 3, with A’ja Wilson scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Cheyenne Parker is averaging 13.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.