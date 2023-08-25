Donald Trump’s mugshot
Los Angeles takes on Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (14-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-17, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Atlanta looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Dream are 9-7 in home games. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 84.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Sparks are 5-10 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 1.7.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 85-74 in the last matchup on Aug. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ogwumike is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.