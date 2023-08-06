Los Angeles faces Washington, looks to end road skid

Los Angeles Sparks (9-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-13, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will aim to end its seven-game road skid when the Sparks play Washington.

The Mystics are 9-4 on their home court. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The Sparks are 2-10 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 7.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 79-77 in the last matchup on Aug. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mystics. Tianna Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.