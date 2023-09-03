Metallica postpones concert
Sparks take on the Mystics on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Mystics (17-19, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (15-21, 8-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its three-game skid when the Sparks take on Washington.

The Sparks are 9-10 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mystics are 5-12 on the road. Washington is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sparks won 91-83 in the last matchup on Aug. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.1 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.