Sparks take on the Fever on 8-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Indiana Fever (6-16, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its eight-game slide when the Sparks play Indiana.

The Sparks have gone 5-6 at home. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 82.5 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Fever are 5-9 on the road. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.0 rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 9.7.

The Sparks and Fever face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 81.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.