Williams leads Chicago against Los Angeles after 23-point showing

Chicago Sky (14-21, 3-14 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (15-19, 8-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -4.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Elizabeth Williams scored 23 points in the Sky’s 90-85 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks have gone 9-8 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 19.0 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 6.0.

The Sky are 8-9 on the road. Chicago is 6-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 86-78 on July 1, with Alanna Smith scoring 18 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.3 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.