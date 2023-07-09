BBC suspends presenter
Phoenix hosts Los Angeles after Onyenwere’s 24-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (7-11, 6-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-14, 1-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mercury -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Michaela Onyenwere scored 24 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 75-64 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury have gone 1-10 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Sparks are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 99-93 in their last meeting on June 3. Lexie Brown led the Sparks with 26 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mercury. Onyenwere is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 1-9, averaging 74.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.