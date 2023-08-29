Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Minnesota visits Washington following Delle Donne’s 21-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Lynx (17-18, 11-8 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-18, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -6.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Minnesota Lynx after Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 78-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics are 11-7 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.6.

The Lynx are 10-7 on the road. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 97-92 on July 27, with Napheesa Collier scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Collier is averaging 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.