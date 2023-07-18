Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Minnesota Lynx (9-11, 7-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -6.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Lynx face Atlanta.

The Dream have gone 4-5 at home. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.1 assists per game led by Rhyne Howard averaging 3.5.

The Lynx have gone 5-4 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 83-77 on May 24. Allisha Gray scored 26 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

