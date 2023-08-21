Dallas takes road win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Dallas Wings (18-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-17, 9-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hits the road against Minnesota trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Lynx are 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wings are 9-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 20.1 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 4.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 107-67 on July 12, with Natasha Howard scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.3 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.